LRT 1, MRT 3 rail-track link to be completed in December

The laying of rail tracks that will connect the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 and the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3, costing roughly P7 billion, is set to be completed by December, an update from the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) showed.

The online update also said the multibillion-peso interconnection project is 99.32-percent complete. The 0.63-percent slippage “was due to the delayed implementation of west walkway at Monumento Station because of the right-of-way issue, particularly the annotation of land titles between LRTA and Intraland.” Nevertheless, the office promised to deliver the facility before the year ends.

“The land titles to be affected by the project are already segregated from the main title, and thus ready for annotation,” the agency noted. The previous administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo jump-started the project in May 2007.

It aims to complete the MRT Line 3 and the LRT Line 1 loop by connecting the Monumento Station of the older train system to the North Avenue Station.





Part of the larger P11-billion project is the Common Station, which is currently being contested by two property developers. The hub will connect the two railway systems with the future MRT Line 7, which will be constructed by San Miguel Corp.’s Universal LRT Corp. MRT 7 should be completed by 2017, a tentative timeline showed.

Currently, the Common Station, costing P1.4 billion in investments, is in limbo, following the Supreme Court’s injunction against the relocation of the facility from TriNoma to SM North Edsa.

The Department of Transportation and Communications in September awarded the P64.9-billion LRT 1 Cavite Extension deal to the Light Rail Manila Corp. of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp.

The group will also serve as the operator and the maintenance provider of the railway line, which will be expanded by 11.7 kilometers, through the addition of eight new stations, where approximately 10.5 km of the extension will be elevated and 1.2 km will be at-grade.

(With Jae Denise Adolfo)