20 suspects nabbed in Bulacan anti-illegal-drugs operation

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO, City of Malolos, Bulacan— At least 20 drug suspects were arrested, and 44 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, five plastic sachets with suspected dried leaves of marijuana, buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized on Tuesday in different buy-bust operations conducted by the Bulacan Police in different cities and municipalities in the province of Bulacan.
Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Philippine National Police director, said 10 suspects were arrested in San Jose del Monte City (SJDM); three in Balagtas; two in Obando; one in Hagonoy; one in Plaridel; two in Baliwag; and one in Norzagaray town.
Caramat identified the arrested suspects as Maria Arcelie Ignacio y Clemente, alias Celie, 43, single, laborer; Ulysses Garcia y Salvador, alias Uly, 39, married; and Connie Reyes y Mendoza, 38, with live-in partner, and resident of Balagtas town; Jairus Barenz Bar tolome y Enr iquez, a l ias Aba, 23, with live-in partner, of Obando; Edwin Valenzuela y Cruz, alias Edwin, 31, with live-in partner and resident of Valenzuela City in Metro Manila; Francisco Trinidad y Eugenio, alias Paeng/Brad, 40, single, tricycle driver, resident of Hagonoy; Emerson Visconde y Alamad, alias Sonny, 47, married, junk-shop owner; Raymond Dizon y Ibanez, 27, single, construction worker; Robert Tagalog y Balingit, 36, single, tricycle driver;
Reynaldo Organo y Ovano, 19, single; Alfredo Junsay y Velasco, 25, single, driver; John Kenneth de Guzman y Navarro, 18, single; and Jeric Binlayo y Lavadia, 21, single, all residents of SJDM; Rogelio Mendoza y Gunita, 35, single; and Fearless Cruz y Francisco, 36 , with live-in partner, driver, both residents of Santa Maria town; Jelyn de la Cruz y Mallari, 35, married, and resident of Plaridel town; Mary Jane Castelo y Delejero, alias Ashley, 23, single; and Jojo Abion y Navoa, alias Dada, 42, single, both residents of Baliwag town; Rheymart Joaquin y Cruz, alias Mark/Rey/Reymark of Norzagaray town; and Jayden Kim Santos y Valdez, 27, single, resident of Caloocan City.
Caramat said a total of 41 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu; two medium pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu; five plastic sachets containing suspected dried leaves of marijuana; buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia were recovered during the conduct of nine buy-bust operations.
The suspects and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination, while appropriate criminal complaints against the arrested suspects were being prepared before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in this city.