20 suspects nabbed in Bulacan anti-illegal-drugs operation

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO, City of Malolos, Bulacan— At least 20 drug suspects were arrested, and 44 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, five plastic sachets with suspected dried leaves of marijuana, buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized on Tuesday in different buy-bust op­erations conducted by the Bula­can Police in different cities and municipalities in the province of Bulacan.

Senior Supt. Romeo Cara­mat Jr., Bulacan Philippine Na­tional Police director, said 10 suspects were arrested in San Jose del Monte City (SJDM); three in Balagtas; two in Oban­do; one in Hagonoy; one in Pla­ridel; two in Baliwag; and one in Norzagaray town.

Caramat identified the ar­rested suspects as Maria Arcelie Ignacio y Clemente, alias Celie, 43, single, laborer; Ulysses Garcia y Salvador, alias Uly, 39, married; and Connie Reyes y Mendoza, 38, with live-in partner, and resident of Balagtas town; Jairus Barenz Bar tolome y Enr iquez, a l ias Aba, 23, with live-in partner, of Obando; Edwin Valenzuela y Cruz, alias Edwin, 31, with live-in partner and resident of Valenzu­ela City in Metro Manila; Fran­cisco Trinidad y Eugenio, alias Paeng/Brad, 40, single, tricycle driver, resident of Hagonoy; Em­erson Visconde y Alamad, alias Sonny, 47, married, junk-shop owner; Raymond Dizon y Ibanez, 27, single, construction work­er; Robert Tagalog y Balingit, 36, single, tricycle driver;

Reynaldo Organo y Ovano, 19, single; Alfredo Junsay y Velasco, 25, single, driver; John Kenneth de Guzman y Navarro, 18, single; and Jeric Binlayo y Lavadia, 21, single, all residents of SJDM; Rog­elio Mendoza y Gunita, 35, single; and Fearless Cruz y Francisco, 36 , with live-in partner, driver, both residents of Santa Maria town; Jelyn de la Cruz y Mallari, 35, married, and resident of Pla­ridel town; Mary Jane Castelo y Delejero, alias Ashley, 23, single; and Jojo Abion y Navoa, alias Dada, 42, single, both residents of Baliwag town; Rheymart Joaquin y Cruz, alias Mark/Rey/Reymark of Norzagaray town; and Jayden Kim Santos y Valdez, 27, single, resident of Caloocan City.

Caramat said a total of 41 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plas­tic sachets of suspected shabu; two medium pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of sus­pected shabu; five plastic sachets containing suspected dried leaves of marijuana; buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia were recovered during the conduct of nine buy-bust operations.

The suspects and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examina­tion, while appropriate criminal complaints against the arrested suspects were being prepared be­fore the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in this city.