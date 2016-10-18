20 more mine sites to lose MPSAs soon

At least 20 more mining sites are expected to lose their license to operate soon, not on the basis of the environment department’s mining audit, but for being in declared protected areas (PAs).

Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim of the Biodviersity Management Bureau (BMB) said records show more than 20 Mineral Production and Sharing Agreement (MPSAs) issued to various mining companies are within or encompassing declared PAs, threatening ecosystems of unique and threatened wildlife species.

These mining sites—according to the recent policy pronouncement of Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez—are likely to lose their MPSAs, as she said there will be “no more mining in any protected area.”

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said on Tuesday some of the PAs with active MPSAs are Mount Data National Park; Upper Agno River Basin Resources Reserve, Lower Agno Water Forest Reserve; Biak-na-Bato National Park Norwest Panay Peaninsula Natural Park; Palawan Mangrove Swamp Forest Reserve; Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape; Palawan Game Refuge and Bird Sanctuary covering the entire Province of Palawan; Tanon Strait Protected Seascape; Calabgan atershed Forest Reserve; Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape, Carac-an Watershed and Forest Reserve; Mainit Hotspring and Protected Landscape; and Mujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape.





There are also MPSAs that engulf or cover protected areas on the Islands of Dinagat, Hikdop, Sibate and Hanigad; and the Island of Awasan.

Most of the mining companies with MPSAs are in the exploration phase.

One of the companies that stand to lose their MPSAs for being in PAs is Hinatuan Mining Corp., a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corp., which has a nickel mine on Manicani Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Recently, Lopez had ordered two mining operations on Homonhon Islands in Guiuan stopped.

Mount Sinai Mining Exploration and Development Corp. and Emir Mineral Resources Corp. on Homonhon Islands both have mining tenements on the island.

Manicani and Homonhon islands are both situated within the Guiuan Protected Landscape and Seascape, which was declared a PA in 1994, after mining permits for nickel-mining operations have been issued by the DENR in the areas.

Meanwhile, Macro Asia Corp. has a 1,000 hectares mining tenement in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, which is within the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape. Brookes’ Point is host to one of the 33 important watersheds in Palawan.

The company has yet to start commercial operation because of permitting issues. Lim said most of these mining sites were granted MPSAs prior to the declaration of the PAs as wildlife sanctuaries, game refuge or natural parks covered by the National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas) Act.

Lim said the recent policy pronouncement of Lopez to keep mining out of protected areas is a welcome development.

“It would definitely boost our effort to protect and conserve the country’s key bioidversity areas against mining,” Lim said, underscoring the importance of strengthening the country’s PA system to prevent biodiversity loss.

Lim also backed the passage of a proposed measure expanding the coverage of the Nipas Act, or House Bill 177, sponsored by Liberal Party Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato of Occidental Mindoro.

While there are 240 PAs in the Philippines, only 13 are backed by legislative measures, while the rest are covered by presidential decrees and presidential proclamations.

The proposed measure amending certain provisions of Republic Act 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1991, expands the coverage of the E-Nipas from current 13 PAs covered by legislative measure to a total of 101 PAs. With its passage, the 101 PAs would become an integral part of the proposed measure.

In declaring PAs “off-limits” to mining, Lopez ordered DENR officials to conduct an inventory of PAs with mining permits. She wants a careful evaluation of the MPSAs, including the environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) issued for development projects within the protected areas.

Mining companies with MPSAs within or encompassing protected areas insist that they have prior rights to mine over the land because the Nipas Act only became a law only on June 1, 1992.

Subsequently, former President Benigno S. Aquino III signed Executive Order 79 on July 6, 2012, declaring PAs as mining “no-go zones.”

Lopez declared that under her watch, no mining activities would take place in PAs, insisting that protecting the country’s natural resources, which are habitats of unique and threatened species of wildlife, is more important, especially because the Philippines is highly vulnerable to climate-change impacts.

So far, Lopez already ordered the suspension of the ECC of Austral-Asia Mining Corp. in Mati, Davao Oriental, upon the recommendation of the DENR’s BMB.

The nickel mine of Austral-Asia lies in between two heritage sites—Pujada Bay and Mount Hamiguitan.

Pujada Bay is host to 25 genera of hard and soft corals, while Mount Hamiguitan is host to a vast tract of pygmy or bonsai forest. It is also home to endemic species of plants and animals, including pitcher plants and the critically endangered Philippine Eagle.

The DENR chief, a known environmental advocate, had earlier added biodiversity conservation to environmental and social aspect of mining among the the mining audit criteria on top of the usual technical audit.

So far, the DENR chief had suspended 10 mining operations and issued show cause orders to 20 other companies.

The DENR chief has been vocal against the destruction caused by irresponsible miners that cause people to suffer.

Last week Lopez declared watersheds as off-limits to housing and other development projects that threaten the integrity of the forests that protect the country’s sources of water.

The DENR said 20 mines are facing suspension on top of the 10 already halted for failing to meet the standards set by Lopez for “responsible mining.”

DENR, PNP officials charged

Meanwhile, several officials of the DENR, MGB, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Region 1 are now facing multiple carnapping charges before the Pangasinan Prosecutors Office, after 12 trucks of a mining firm in the area were reportedly forcible taken by the said agencies.

Charged before the Prosecutors Office of 12 counts each of carnapping were DENR Region 1 Director Paquito Moreno Jr.; City Environment Officers Melchor Gonzales and Benjamin Abucay; MGB Region 1 Director Carlos Tayag; and his engineers, Renato Rimando and Romualdo Rosario; and Sr. Insp. Dennis Cabigat of Dansol, Pangasinan, PNP.

The DENR did not respond to queries on the matter.

Based on the statement issued by Golden Summit Mining Corp., over a month ago, their trucks were apprehended and seized by the said officials despite their presentation of proper ore-transport permits and valid vehicle registrations.

The trucks, loaded with ores, were then reportedly taken to the police station and were impounded. Surprisingly, both the DENR and MGB offices of Region 1 have not issued a confiscation order to Golden Summit. To this day, however, the trucks and the precious cargoes are nowhere to be found, according to the same press statement.

Likewise, the police in the area now reportedly denying having in their custody the trucks with plate numbers ABF 4020, ABF 4022, AFA 8117, NQS 279, 022808, ABF 4018, RHC 135, RMV 370, RMX 908, UQV 480, WLQ 143 and WTS 339.

Officials of the said mining firm are asking Lopez to conduct an investigation against these officials in line with President Duterte’s anticorruption policy.

They also called on PNP chief Director General Ronald de la Rosa to subject Cabigat to an investigation for allegedly allowing his office to be used to harass legitimate business operations.

Just a few weeks ago, former Environment Undersecretary Leo L. Jasareno was fired by Malacañang following numerous complaints of irrregularites while he was still the MGB director during the time of Aquino.

Jasareno was accused of issuing mining and expansion permits when there was a moratorium by the Aquino administration on the issuance of such permits by MGB to mining firms.