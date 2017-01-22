1st batch of IMMAJ-PJMCC scholars graduate from NMP

TACLOBAN CITY—The pioneer batch of International Mariners Management Association of Japan-Philippine-Japan Manning Consultative Council Inc. (IMMAJ-PJMCC) scholars recently completed the IMO Model Course 6.10 Training Course for Simulator Instructors and Assessors at the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) main complex in this city.

Six scholars from different maritime schools in the country completed the four-day training conducted from January 9 to 12, 2017.

As contained in the agreement entered into by and between the NMP and IMMAJ-PJMCC, the latter sponsors the participation of maritime faculty personnel who will come from member-schools of the Philippine Association of Maritime Institutions (Pami), while the former delivers the course in accordance with applicable international and national standards.

Both parties recognize the importance of advancing the instructional skills of maritime faculty in upgrading the qualifications of Filipino seafarers and affirm the multiplier effect the training of instructors has on the overall skills education and training endeavor of the country.

The IMMAJ-PJMCC is an association of Japanese shipowners, ship managers and Filipino manning agencies established to initiate and implement projects related to training and competence development of Filipino seafarers and maritime cadets serving Japanese-owned and- controlled overseas vessels. There are about 35,000 Filipino seafarers currently employed onboard ships owned and managed by members of the association. The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to ensure the constant availability of competent Filipino seafarers in the world shipping market.

Meanwhile, the NMP continues to offer other professional development courses, namely, Training Course for Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09) and Training Course on the Assessment, Examination and Certification of Seafarers (IMO Model Course 3.12). Other offerings include deck courses, engine courses, specialized courses and basic courses.

The NMP is the only government-owned maritime training and research institute in the country. It continuously upgrades its facilities and provides maritime trainings required pursuant to the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers Convention as amended in 2010 and other value-adding courses required by employers.