16 bidders to vie for NFA’s rice supply deal

State-run National Food Authority (NFA) on Tuesday said there are already 16 foreign suppliers that are keen on selling rice to the Philippines for its buffer-stocking needs.

NFA Spokesman Marietta Ablaza told the BusinessMirror that as of July 17, there are an additional five importers from the initial 11 foreign rice exporters who joined the prebid conference for the food agency’s importation of 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice through an open tender.

“Sixteen bidders have already bought bid documents as of yesterday [July 17],” Ablaza said in a text message. “[These are] Phan Min Investment Production Trading Services, Hiep Loi Food [Joint Stock Co.], Thuan Minh Import Export Corp., Wilman Trading—all from Vietnam—and Thai Capital Crops Co. Ltd.”

There have already been 11 interested private exporters that bought bidding documents costing P75,000 on July 13 for the food agency’s importation of rice under a government-to-private (G2P) procurement scheme.

The 11 interested foreign suppliers include five Thailand-based companies, namely, Ponglarp Co. Ltd., Thai Hua Co., Capital Cereals Co. Ltd., Asia Golden Rice Co. Ltd. and Thai Granlux International Inc.

Meanwhile, four rice-exporting companies from Vietnam will participate in the bidding process: Gentraco, Gia International Corp. and state-owned Vietnam Northern Food Corp. (Vinafood I) and Vietnam Southern Food Corp. (Vinafood 2).

Also keen on supplying the country’s rice requirement are Singaporean Olam International Ltd. and Dutch company Louis Dreyfus Co. Ablaza said they are welcoming all interested exporters until 30 minutes before the proper bidding conference on July 25. The NFA said exporters that bought bid documents from them could participate in the bidding process.

The NFA has scheduled the proper bidding process on July 25. The NFA is spending P5.637 billion for the importation of the 250,000 MT of rice to prop up its dwindling buffer stock during the lean months, when rice harvest goes down significantly.

On July 6 the NFA published the terms of reference (TOR) for the purchase and supply of 250,000 MT of 25-percent broken well-milled long grain white rice of omnibus origin under G2P. Under the TOR, the NFA said prospective bidders will bid for the imported volume on a lot basis.

“Prospective bidders may bid for any of the lots, provided that the bid must be the minimum/maximum of the imported rice allocated per lot, but the maximum quantity to be awarded per supplier must not be higher than 50,000 MT,” it read.

The NFA divided the delivery of the 250,000 MT of rice into two periods: August and September. The NFA said 120,000 MT of rice should arrive within August, while the remaining 130,000 MT should arrive by September.