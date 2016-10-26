Oil dropped for a third, day after industry data showed US crude stockpiles expanded, as Russia reiterated it would prefer freezing output at current levels rather than cutting.

Futures declined as much as 1.6 percent in New York, after closing below $50 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in more than a week. US crude inventories increased by 4.75 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday is forecast to show supplies rose. Output cuts are not an option for Russia, the nation’s envoy to Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said, according to Interfax.

Oil has fluctuated near $50 a barrel amid uncertainty about whether the Opec can implement the first output cuts in eight years and get producers outside the group to join in, notably Russia. An Opec committee will meet this week to try to resolve differences over how much individual members should pump, with Iraq saying it should be exempt because of conflict with Islamic militants.

“Comments from Russia yesterday have added to the doubts in the oil market fueled by the comments earlier this week from Iraq,” Jens Pedersen, an analyst at Danske Bank A/S said by e-mail. “That in turn has led the market to gradually price out the impact of a deal.”





West Texas Intermediate for December delivery dropped as much as 80 cents to $49.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was at $49.21 at 10:02 a.m. in London. The contract fell 56 cents to $49.96 on Tuesday, the lowest close since October 17. Total volume traded was about 32 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for December settlement lost as much as 77 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $50.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices closed down 67 cents at $50.79 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest settlement since September 30. The global benchmark traded at a 88-cent premium to WTI. Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI and the biggest US oil-storage hub, dropped by 2.26 million barrels last week, the API said on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the figures. Nationwide crude inventories probably increased by 2 million barrels, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey before the EIA report.