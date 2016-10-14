11,000 join SM’s ‘Walk for Life’ to kick off seniors week celebration

MORE than 11,000 people nationwide joined the kick-off activities in celebration of Elderly Filipino Week spearheaded by SM Foundation and the SM Cares Program on Senior Citizens Affairs on October 3.

The nationwide simultaneous 1-kilometer walk billed as “Walk for Life” started at 5 a.m. in 16 key venues all over the country.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the walk started at SM Mall of Asia.

Highlighting the week’s celebration was an exposition-exhibit of golden memorabilia and old possessions of senior citizens to provide a glimpse of their halcyon days, as well as their genteel and gentle past to remind the young about a vanishing civilized lifestyle.





Activities also included the Sampung Ulirang Nakatatanda (SUN) Awards, in recognition of heroes among seniors who made a difference in the lives of many and gave extended exemplary services to their communities.

Most of the older heroes were farmers, indigenous people, women and persons with disabilities.

Awards rites were held at the DAPA Hall of the Philippines Heart Center.

Coinciding with SUN Awards rites was the launch of the National Respect for Centenarians Day, provided for under Rule III of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10868 (Centenarians Act of 2016), declaring the first Sunday of October as the National Respect for Centenarians Day.

SM North Edsa Skydome also hosted “Talakayan/Forum on Elder Abuse and Social Security System [SSS] Pension” to thresh out and present legislative measures on pressing issues of the sector, including elder abuse and the low benefits from SSS.

Participating government agencies included the departments of Education, Transportation, Health, Social Welfare and Development, Interior and Local Government, and Finance; the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Philippine Information Agency, Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Population Commission and Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

Also providing resources and manpower for the weeklong celebration were the Coalition on Services for the Elderly, Confederation of Older Persons Association of the Philippines and Federation of Senior Citizens Association of the Philippines.