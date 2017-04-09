11 researchers recognized for work for PHL development

By Geraldine Bulaon-Ducusin & Joselito A. Carteciano

Eleven Filipino researchers received recognition for their contributions to the country’s development at the recent Annual Scientific Conference and 84th General Membership Assembly of the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP).

The researchers were cited for their various contributions in the areas of science education, environmental studies, pharmaepidemiology, maternal health care, research on natural products and toxicology, cost-effective biofungicides for important tropical crops, biotechnology, eco-industrial energy systems, languages, statistical mechanics, industrial and health application of carrageenan, rainfall forecasting and veterinary immunology and public health and others.

This year’s conference theme is “Philippine Development: Foregrounding Ethical and Moral Values.” Rev. Fr. Albert E. Alejo, SJ, PhD, inspired and enlightened the participants to the conference on the issues of researches. He posed questions, such as, “Am I a better person by becoming a researcher?”

Alejo shared his research engagements in Mindanao, especially in the conflict areas of Basilan. The hundreds of guests at the conference held recently at the Philippine International Convention Center on Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, were researchers from various areas in the country.

Recognized for their exemplary contributions were the following:

Dr. Socorro E. Aguja for her contributions to science education, environmental studies, human capital development and citriculture, as well as for her active involvement in science education and teacher mentorship.

Dr. Godofreda R. Vergeire-Dalmacion for her effectual influences on the areas of pharmacoepidemiology, pharmacovigilance and maternal health care.

Dr. Jovencio G. Apostol for his pioneering research on natural products and beneficial contributions to vascular pharmacology, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, pharmacy education, clinical pharmacy and pharmacy practice.

Dr. Dionisio G. Alvindia for his groundbreaking work in the development of natural and cost-effective bio fungicides for banana, mango and other important tropical crops, which led to the reduction of worker and environment exposure, as well as industry dependence on harmful pesticides.

Dr. Danilda Hufana-Duran for her pioneering research and accomplishments on the development and use of advanced reproductive biotechnologies and establishing laboratory standards and protocols that resulted in the production and propagation of genetically superior water buffaloes.

Dr. Kathleen B. Aviso for her work in the development of modeling techniques for the design and planning of eco-industrial and energy systems.

Dr. Alfredo C. Robles Jr. for his widely published scholarly work on Asean-EU relations and on the Asia-Europe Meeting process, characterized by its retrospective and prospective focus, its rigorous and theoretical approaches, and its broad empirical scope in terms of sources and languages.

Dr. Jose Perico H. Esguerra for his numerous contributions to the statistical mechanics of self-gravitating systems, random walks, Brownian motion, and first passage processes, applications of fractional calculus in physics and mathematical methods for nonlinear and quantum systems along with his two decades of educating students and professionals in physics, his mentorship of Philippine teams in international Olympiads.

Dr. Annabelle V. Briones for her studies on various innovative techniques on the use of carrageenan for an array of industrial and health applications; indigenous sources for new products; and her initiatives on the development of DOST Mosquito Ovi-Larvicidal Trap System.

Dr. Carlos Primo C. David for his innovative contributions in short-term rainfall forecasting in the Philippines, as well as scholarly works on hydrology, climate change and environmental geology; and active participation in climate change-related research focusing on water resources, along with his service to youth education and the scientific community.

Dr. Claro N. Mingala for his contributions in the fields of veterinary immunology, microbiology, molecular biology and public health; as well as the development of DNA-based and rapid diagnostic tools for economically important animal diseases, for which he has gained national recognition.

Each awardee received a cash prize of P25,000, a medallion of excellence and a plaque of recognition. The conferment ceremony was led by the NRCP President and National Scientist Edgardo D. Gomez and Science Undersecretary for S&T Services Dr. Carol M. Yorobe, assisted by the NRCP Executive Director Dr. Marieta Bañez Sumagaysay.

NRCP is a collegial and Science and Technology advisory body of the Department of Science and Technology with more than 4,000 member-researchers, scientists and technologists across the country and around the world.